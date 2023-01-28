JOHNSON CITY - Grace June Maiden Krupcale and the former Grace June Maiden Shipley of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022. She was born April 14, 1934 in Saltville, VA to Hubert Wayne and Bessie Debord Maiden. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. June lived various places throughout her life including Saltville, VA; Washington, DC; Johnson City, TN; Atlanta, GA; Anchorage, AK and Abingdon, VA. She also worked various places including the FBI in Washington, DC, the Chemistry Department at East Tennessee State University and the Graduate Admissions Department at Georgia State University.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Joe B. Shipley; present husband David Krupcale; her daughter Pam Rutherford; sister Patsy Ford and brother Mickey Maiden. June deeply loved her family. Those left to treasure her memory include her son and daughter-in-law Joel and Colleen Shipley of Banner Elk, NC; son Anthony Shipley of Jonesborough, TN; son-in-law Charles Rutherford of Jonesborough, TN; grandchildren Landon Shipley; Rebecca Weems and husband Cody; Renee' Rutherford Tester; Dylan Rutherford; Morgan Shipley Johnson and husband Brian; Blaine Shipley and wife Etsu; Miles Shipley and wife Marah; great grandchildren Kaiden, Ellie, Zoe, Charlotte and Margot; sister Billie Elliot; sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Leo Mahoney; brother-in-law Bobby Ford; sister-in-law Carla Maiden and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral and burial honoring June was held in Saltville, VA. June will be remembered for her passion and talents for interior decorating, her love of travel but most of all her love and devotion for her family and her childhood years in Saltville, VA. We will miss her dearly but know that her kindred spirit lives on in her children, grandchildren and friends. The family asks that for those who wish to honor June, please make donations to the following charities, The Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Thanks, Lord, for the gift of Mom and we ask that you help make us strong and of great courage, help us to not be afraid or discouraged, for we know you will be with us wherever we go and will help us to honor the legacy of Mom.