JOHNSON CITY - Grace June Maiden Krupcale and the former Grace June Maiden Shipley of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022. She was born April 14, 1934 in Saltville, VA to Hubert Wayne and Bessie Debord Maiden. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. June lived various places throughout her life including Saltville, VA; Washington, DC; Johnson City, TN; Atlanta, GA; Anchorage, AK and Abingdon, VA. She also worked various places including the FBI in Washington, DC, the Chemistry Department at East Tennessee State University and the Graduate Admissions Department at Georgia State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Joe B. Shipley; present husband David Krupcale; her daughter Pam Rutherford; sister Patsy Ford and brother Mickey Maiden. June deeply loved her family. Those left to treasure her memory include her son and daughter-in-law Joel and Colleen Shipley of Banner Elk, NC; son Anthony Shipley of Jonesborough, TN; son-in-law Charles Rutherford of Jonesborough, TN; grandchildren Landon Shipley; Rebecca Weems and husband Cody; Renee' Rutherford Tester; Dylan Rutherford; Morgan Shipley Johnson and husband Brian; Blaine Shipley and wife Etsu; Miles Shipley and wife Marah; great grandchildren Kaiden, Ellie, Zoe, Charlotte and Margot; sister Billie Elliot; sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Leo Mahoney; brother-in-law Bobby Ford; sister-in-law Carla Maiden and several nieces and nephews.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you