JOHNSON CITY - Grace Elizabeth Christian Moore, 82, Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly, but quietly, on the evening of March 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Grace was born March 23, 1941 in Johnson City, Tennessee to Laura Mae Young Christian and Ralph Edward Christian.
Grace grew up in Jonesboro, and attended Jonesboro High School where she made lifelong friendships that she continued to nurture, even long into retirement.
Grace married her husband, Dale, and they spent 65 wonderful years together. Their lives were blessed with two sons, Charlie and Perry. Grace was the proud grandmother of Shannon, Sara, Elizabeth, Jessica, Kara, Zachary, and Olivia.
She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, mentor, friend and employee.
Before retiring, Grace worked at Regions Bank for many years, and was well-known and loved by many of her customers. She was deeply concerned about each of their well-being. She knew many of her customers by name, as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren. It was not unusual for Grace to be recognized around town, often stopping to chat with customers in grocery stores or at the check-out line.
Grace was an active and caring woman who spent most of her time thinking of others. She was a devout Christian and a very active, lifelong member of her church, Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church. She embodied the fruit of the Spirit, repeatedly displayed by her self-less acts of kindness, whether that was organizing meals for first responders or simply sharing jars of her famous strawberry jam.
Grace was the foundation of her family. Her wit and sense of humor were contagious. Deeply loyal and willing to go above and beyond for those she loved. On Saturday’s you could usually find her scavenging her way through numerous garage sales, looking for knick-knacks and other items family or friends may be needing.
She loved to cook, and often times if you visited her at her home, you would be greeted with the smell of freshly baked sourdough bread, or she may be out in her garden ready to welcome you with a ripe blackberry right off the vine. On Sunday’s, Grace would enjoy lunch surrounded by her family and then enjoy the afternoon in a rocking chair on her brother David’s carport.
Grace was a light in our world and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Moore, a great-granddaughter, Zayla Moore, and an infant brother, Charles Wiley Christian.
Grace is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Lemuel Dale Moore; two brothers, Robert E. “Bob” Christian and wife Dana, White House, TN, David Lyle Christian and wife Sue, who was like a sister to Grace, Jonesborough; her children Charlie Moore, Jonesborough, and Perry Moore, Johnson City; six granddaughters, Shannon Lane and husband Shannon, Limestone, Sara Hyatt and husband Brian, San Antonio, TX, Elizabeth Moore, Johnson City, Jessica Barry and husband Thom, Elizabethton, Kara Leigh Gilliam and husband Matt, Gray, Olivia Presnell and husband Bailey, Jonesborough; eight great-grandchildren, Dakota Lane and wife Hannah, Limestone, Logan Lane and wife Skylar, Greeneville, Christian, Jachai and Elisha Moore, Zachary, Zaydence and Zion Moore, Emory Barry; one great-great-grandson, Kody Lane; nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved puppy, Ollie.
The funeral service honoring Grace will be conducted Monday, March 27, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeremy Dykes, officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., in Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers will be Logan and Dakota Lane, Christian Moore, Dave Christian, Jr., Mac Broyles, Shannon W. Lane, and Rock Ratliff. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Jonesboro High School Class of 1959. Those planning to attend may either meet at the funeral home by 10:20 A.M. to proceed to the cemetery or meet at the cemetery by 10:50.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers may do so to Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church Building Fund, 100 Oak Grove Ave., Jonesborough, TN 37659.
