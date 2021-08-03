HAMPTON - Grace A. Laws, age 82, Hampton passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. “She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed being with family and friends. Her family saw her as a wild eyed, family loving, Rook card winning, whiskey drinking, God fearing, pancake flipping, guitar playing, open eared, Beautiful woman.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents Author J. & Betty Caroline Murray, Two sons: Brian Davis and Stephen “Kirk” Davis, Brothers: Gary Murray, Rayburn & wife Olive Murray, Jack Murray & Steve Murray and a Sister, Thelma Blackwell. Those left with loving memories are, her son Aaron “Shane” Laws & his wife Julie, a daughter Patsy Woodson and her husband Penny, and a sons fiance Pam Jessee, a brother Jim Murray and wife Nancy, 8 loving grandchildren: Travis, April, Chelsea, Julie, Kevin, Jackie, Clay & Shauna, 20 Great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Chris Hughes and Rev. Paul Seeselt officiating. Interment will follow in the Tolley-Cornett Cemetery, Hampton. The family would like to express a special thank you to Bonne Buck & Eula White, for their loving care and assistance during her illness, the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Meals on Wheels, and all the visits and meals from family, friends and neighbors. Active
Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. Sunday will be: Keith Alvis, Travis Harrell, Andy Anderson, Penny Woodson, Paul Tinoco, Roger Whitehead, Steve Murray and Myron Hyder. Honorary Pallbearers: Teddy Blackwell, Bruce Murray. Gene Pisseri, Chris Murray, Dale Morton, and Eddie Blackwell. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.