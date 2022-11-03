Gordon Sutton, 92, died peacefully at home on October 11th. He was born in Tazewell, TN, the son of Will & Mary Lee Sutton.
After attending Lincoln Memorial University for two years, Gordon beat the draft by enlisting in the USAF. After 23 years of many moves including Korea, Okinawa, Canada, Eniwetok and numerous U.S. states, he retired as a SMSGT in 1976. This was followed by a new career as a Realtor in Garland, TX where he was named Realtor of the Year in 1981 and 1988. Retirement time had arrived, so it was back to TN and a new life in Johnson City. It didn't take long for Gordon to discover the Johnson City Golf Course, the Mountain Home VA Hospital and First Christian Church. He ended up as a volunteer in the Volunteer Office at Mountain Home. He was awarded Tennessee "Ambassador of Goodwill" in 2002 and "Outstanding Community Healthcare Volunteer of the Year Dept. of TN 2009-2010". He and Bettie became members of First Christian Church and the "Mr. & Mrs. Sunday School Class". Gordon always felt like his life was so blessed and always wanted to help others.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Wade Sutton and one sister, Lorene Marlow.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bettie L. Sutton, his sister Jean Mayes, sister-in-law Sue VanVranken, nieces and nephews Jeanne Crutchfield (Burgin), Kathy Stange (Bill), Deborah Espy (Marvin), Gregg VanVranken (Joanne) and Eric VanVranken (Jang).
Services will be on Monday, November 7th at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, Tn. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm and funeral service at 1:00 PM followed a committal at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Military honors will be performed by the VFW Boone Dam Post #4933 and Rolling Thunder.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Sutton family.