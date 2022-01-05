JOHNSON CITY - Gordon Ray Queen, 69 of Johnson City, TN, died on Wednesday January 5th 2022 at his home after a months-long battle with health complications resulting from a fall and multiple strokes.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years and dear stepmother to his sons, Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Metcalf Queen, who so lovingly and selflessly cared for Gordon during his final months; sons Sheridan Ray Queen of TN with fiancée Amber McCune and Brandon Shae Queen of KY with wife Katie; his brothers David Lynn Queen of TN with wife Linda and Clarence Keith Queen of TN with wife Kathy; grandsons Jacob Queen, Jordan “Zack” Queen, Gavin Queen, and Gabrian “Gabe” Ferren all of TN, and granddaughter Ellie Queen of KY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Gordon was born to Grover Lee Queen and Ruby Virginia White Queen in Johnson City, TN on October 16, 1952. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his beloved sister Glenda Gail Queen Whistine in 2019 at age 70, and his brother Grover Allen Queen in 2021 at age 73.
Gordon was an exceptionally hard worker, spending most of his vocational years in the construction trade, faithfully and unwaveringly providing and caring for his family. He had a quick wit, was extremely handy, was fiercely loyal, a natural conversationalist, a great cook, and a famous prankster and jokester, relishing the opportunity to make others laugh. He enjoyed watching car races, going fishing and hunting, and spending quality time with loved ones – especially on his front porch.
Per Gordon’s wishes, in lieu of public services a private gathering will be held for immediate family to honor his life. Flowers, sympathy cards, and donations to help with final expenses may be sent to Cynthia Marie Queen at 410 Hamilton Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604.