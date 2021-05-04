JOHNSON CITY -Gordon Leon Crane, 67, Johnson City, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Leon was born in Greeneville, TN to the late Gordon H. and Mary Jane Crane.
He was an avid race fan and fond of guns. He retired from the construction industry after many years of hard work and the ability to do anything that involved machinery and tools.
He leaves behind: two beloved sons, JR Crane and Frank (Carrie) Crane; siblings, Rena (Murice) Quillen, Lena (Terry) Tittle, Donna Crane, and Roy G. (Debbie) Crane; one grandson, Mason Crane; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Michelle (Brett), John (Mary Ann), and Geoff (Daria); and two good friends, Mickie Crislip and Dana.
The family of Leon Crane will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The committal service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. Dale Mitchel officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
