Jesus answered her, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” Luke 23:43
UNICOI - Goldie Chambers Davis, age 87, Unicoi, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Unicoi County Hospital. Goldie was born September 1, 1935, in Carter County, Tennessee and she is a daughter of the late Nathan and Bonnie Burchfield Chambers.
She was a member of Limestone Cove First Freewill Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was her Lord and Savior, her family, grandchildren, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, JB Chambers; sisters: Volena Woodby, Eva Tolley and Martha Cady; granddaughter, Christy Davis.
Left to cherish her memories, her loving husband of sixty-two years, Ray Davis; son, Jimmy Davis; daughters: Julie White and Janie Davis; grandsons: Chris Davis (Cynthia) and Josh White; great grandson, Zachery Davis; brother, Nathan Chambers, Jr.; sisters: Barbara Lacey (Earl) and Judy Smith; friends: Lois Yelton and Dustin Hughes; special family friend, Wanda Pierce; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Goldies favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online www.stjude.org