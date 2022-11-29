Jesus answered her, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” Luke 23:43

UNICOI - Goldie Chambers Davis, age 87, Unicoi, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Unicoi County Hospital. Goldie was born September 1, 1935, in Carter County, Tennessee and she is a daughter of the late Nathan and Bonnie Burchfield Chambers.

