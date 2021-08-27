Gloria Samuels (nee Siegel), age 95, passed away in her sleep during the early morning of August 20, 2021.
Residing in Johnson City, Tennessee from 1979 to 2018, Gloria moved to Brewster on Cape Cod after the death of her husband Robert.
The second of three daughters, Gloria started her days in Brooklyn, New York in Bensonhurst on June 26, 1926. In 1946, after graduating from Brooklyn College with honors and a degree in Zoology, she flew alone out to Berkeley, California to start her Masters. She never finished that Masters, but instead chose marriage to her Biology professor and a family. Three children and many moves later, she completed her law degree and passed the Bars in Indiana and Tennessee.
She worked for the poor and underprivileged at Legal Services in Johnson City and earned numerous awards and commendations for her efforts their behalf. Gloria always displayed a remarkable depth of compassion and concern for her clients.
Not just a brilliant role model for her children and community, Gloria was feisty, mouthy, and full of joy- especially when surrounded by family and friends. Gloria was known for her sharp mind and tongue, swearing elegantly, being naïve and curious, and her great love of chocolate and travel.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Lena Rinsler and Joseph Siegel, both her sisters, Blossom and Iris, and her husband of 69 years, Robert.
Survivors include her children- Joel, Leslie, and Deborah, their spouses Lynn, Lee, and Andrew, her eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a slew of cousins. She will be greatly missed.
The family will schedule a Celebration of her life at some future date and requests contributions be made in Gloria’s name to the charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com