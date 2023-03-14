ELIZABETHTON - The angels welcomed Gloria Hoskins into Heaven on 03/13/2023.
Gloria Hoskins was born on May 20, 1951 to Stephen Y. Chin and Moy King Soo, in Manhattan, New York. She finished college at Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She worked for the Federal Department of Treasury for 32 years, attaining the rank of settlement officer. She married Joseph Hoskins in 2015. Together, they have lived in New York, Tennessee, Florida and Italy.
Gloria was an artist and loved to paint. She enjoyed life and always maintained a curiosity about life. Traveling was her passion as she has been from Africa to China, Europe to the Pacific Islands, South America and Mexico.
She loved to dine in restaurants and her art flowed into culinary skills, as she was an excellent cook. Gloria will be missed by her step-son, Dr. John Hoskins, and step-daughter, Angie Willingham, as well as her 6 step grandsons. Other survivors include her nieces; Eileen Yee and her husband Kwok, Elaine Roman, and May Prokopez and husband Dimitrij, and a Nephew, Wallace Chin and his wife Ping. She will be missed most of all by her loving husband, Joseph.
Precious jewel, you glowed, you shone, reflecting all the good things in the world. What we have once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose. Good night, sweet princess.