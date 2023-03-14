ELIZABETHTON - The angels welcomed Gloria Hoskins into Heaven on 03/13/2023.

Gloria Hoskins was born on May 20, 1951 to Stephen Y. Chin and Moy King Soo, in Manhattan, New York. She finished college at Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She worked for the Federal Department of Treasury for 32 years, attaining the rank of settlement officer. She married Joseph Hoskins in 2015. Together, they have lived in New York, Tennessee, Florida and Italy.

