LIMESTONE - Gloria Hill Bishop, 73, Limestone went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Mitchell County, NC and was a daughter of the late Fred and Laura Barnett Hill. Gloria was a member of the Tri-Cities Church of God. She had retired from Laughlin Hospital where she had worked as a Lab Technician for many years. Gloria was a member of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Corps Rehab. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Sheets Jr..
Survivors include her husband, Benjamin Ray Bishop of the home; a daughter, Pamela Y. Compton of Limestone; her son, Jeffrey B. Sheets of Baltimore, MD; her step-children, Cherie N. Bishop and Ben Bishop both of Johnson City; a sister, Ester Street of Telford; a brother, Fred A. Hill of Marion, NC; grandchildren, Megan Oaks, New Mexico, Clarissa Sheets, Norfolk, VA, G.G. Gasdia, Limestone and Tony Gasdia of Georgia; step-grandchildren, Breannah Bishop and Michael A. Bishop; great-grandchildren, Topher, Cannon and Mela Oaks, Italy and Gazzo Heath and Bayleigh and Ryder Bishop; also several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service for Gloria will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Richard Bawgus and Pastor Mike Lusk officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 3865 Old State Route 34, Limestone, TN 37681.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
