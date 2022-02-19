Gloria Faye Eubanks Arnold, 86, peacefully ended her earthly journey February 8, 2022, with family at her side. The daughter of the late Arnold Jones “Buck” and Dorothy Elizabeth Freeland Eubanks, she was born June 2, 1935, in Antioch township, Ohio. She was raised on a dairy farm in Jackson County, Ohio.
A lifelong educator, Gloria obtained a teaching certificate and was the youngest teacher in Ohio when she began her career in Franklin township. She acquired degrees from Rio Grande College and Marshall University and ended her 31-year career teaching specialized reading and participating in the outdoor education program in the Cincinnati Public Schools.
On April 17, 1954, Gloria married James Manning Arnold and together they enjoyed 67 years of marriage. They provided an example for others, often letting their home be a second home for children who needed love, attention, a meal, or a bed for the night.
Gloria enjoyed being an active church member, was on the inaugural board of the Joy Day Care Center, Mrs. Pockets at VBS and choir member at Bridgetown Church of Christ and was served in her final days by members of the Boones Creek Christian Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader and taught pre-school during Lake James School of Missions Week. She liked to read, sew, play bridge, cook and bake, and play word games. Gloria and Jim were members of the Habitat for Humanity RV Caravanners and participated in the first inter-generational Habitat for Humanity project.
Predeceased by her great-granddaughter Lylie Tatum Budd in December 2010 and her sister Luvena Mae Eubanks Spires in October 2021, Gloria leaves her husband Jim, daughters Mary Caroleen Arnold Long of Gray and Laura Elizabeth Arnold Budd Hodge (Tim) of Johnson City. She is also survived by her brother John Edward Eubanks (Carolyn) of Union, OH, grandsons Garnet John Budd III of Asheville, NC and James Andrew Hodge and fiancée Anna Scherbakova of Richmond, VA. Other family include her aunt Doris Grow of Sun City West, AZ, nephews Jeffrey Eubanks (Jeannie) of Union, OH and Ryan Spires of Westerville, OH, niece Kimberly Monet (Eddie) of Ashville, OH, sister-in-law Judith Ann Arnold of Middleport, OH, multiple cousins, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice of Kingsport, Brighter Days Home Care of Kingsport and other caregivers and friends for their loving care in Gloria’s final days.
Visitation will be at 3:00 pm and a celebration of life service will be at 4:00 pm Saturday February 26, 2022, at Boones Creek Christian Church in Gray, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Habitat for Humanity or your local Ronald McDonald House.
