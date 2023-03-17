FLAG POND - Glenna Shelton Crum, age 83, of Flag Pond, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Unicoi County Hospital. Ms. Crum was born in Madison County, NC to the late Kenneth “Jip” and Ruth Shelton. She was of the Baptist faith. Glenna worked most of her life in the Wolf Laurel Community. She had a green thumb and loved her flowers and working in the garden.

In addition to her parents, Glenna was proceeded in death by two daughters: Vicky Rice and Ronda Crum; one daughter-in-law, Chris Shelton; one grandson, Jason Shelton; one great-granddaughter, Brittany Gentry; and several brothers and sisters.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you