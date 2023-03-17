FLAG POND - Glenna Shelton Crum, age 83, of Flag Pond, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Unicoi County Hospital. Ms. Crum was born in Madison County, NC to the late Kenneth “Jip” and Ruth Shelton. She was of the Baptist faith. Glenna worked most of her life in the Wolf Laurel Community. She had a green thumb and loved her flowers and working in the garden.
In addition to her parents, Glenna was proceeded in death by two daughters: Vicky Rice and Ronda Crum; one daughter-in-law, Chris Shelton; one grandson, Jason Shelton; one great-granddaughter, Brittany Gentry; and several brothers and sisters.
Glenna has left behind to cherish her memory: four sons: JC Shelton, Ricky Crum (Vinie), Terry Crum (Elizabeth), and Lynn Crum; one daughter, Audrey Crum (Tommy); three brothers: Dallas Shelton, Ronnie Shelton, and twin brother Glenn Shelton; one sister, Connie Hensley; ten grandchildren: Teresa Scott (Chris), Alicia Shelton (James), Tabitha McCurry (John), Ronnie Rice (Jeffrey), Kayla Lynch (Dale), Jeff Rice (Kayla), Rusty Beall, Nathaniel Beall, Corey Silvers, and Shawn Shelton; 14 great-grandchildren: Vanessa McCurry, Tessa McCurry, Levi McCurry, Briana Gentry, Mason Rice, River Lynch, Candy Scott, Landon Scott, Chris Shadrick, Kambria Silvers, Shaulyn Silvers, Ashlee Shelton, Jasmine Honeycutt and Thomas Shelton; one great great-grandchild, Finnley McCurry; and several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully request the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Glenna Crum in a funeral service to be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and continue until service time on Sunday, March 19, 2023. A graveside committal will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 pm in the Claude Hensley Family Cemetery. Those who wish to attend will meet at Valley Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Monday, March 20, 2023 to go in procession. Pallbearers will be notified by the family.