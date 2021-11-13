2nd Timothy 4-7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
JOHNSON CITY - Glenn Stanley Hypes, 92, Johnson City went to be with his Lord Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born August 2, 1929 in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Garland Eldridge & Aldine Dunning Hypes. He had lived in Elizabethton for several years before moving to Johnson City. Glenn was retired from the Automobile Supply Business. He was a member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, York Rite and Scottish Rite. He was a former member of the Civil War Reenactment Group. He loved sports and was avid gardner. Glenn was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City, where he was a Elder, Deacon, Church Treasurer and Church Treasurer Emeritus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Colleen Hash Hypes who passed away October 27, 2006, by a brother: Warren Hypes, Nephew: Joel Hypes, a sister-in-law: Charlotte Simmons Hypes and a son-in-law: Lindy Tabor. He was a loving father, and grandfather. His was a life well lived.
Survivors include his daughters: Cindy Tabor and her fiancé John Harmon, Wytheville, Virginia and Diane (Mike) Sproviero, Elizabethton. Two Grandchildren: Carmen and Troy Sproviero. His lady love (Sweetie) Nancy Jackson. A Brother: Charles (Betty Jo) Hypes, Riner, Virginia. His Nieces: Carol Hypes and her daughters and Kimberly McCardle.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Glenn Hypes will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Paul Helphinstine officiating. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum, Woodlawn Memorial Park, Bluefield, West Virginia at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 16,2021. Masonic Service will be provided by Dashiell Masonic Lodge # 238. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the local Animal Humane Societies. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Hypes family