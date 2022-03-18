ELIZABETHTON - Glenn Ray Henegar, 77, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born August 6, 1944 in Carter County to the late Lee Harmon & Viola Hambrick Henegar. Glenn served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a retired Millwright. He was a lifetime member of the DAV.. Glenn was a member of Upper Gap Creek Free Will Baptist Church and served as a Trustee. He loved family, fishing, and working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Floyd Henegar, also his brothers & sisters-in-law: Ralph Hill, Lawrence Turner, Frank Culler, Wayne Vines, Jane Vines, Frank & Ruth Hill, Mary Alice Culler, Judy Hicks, Richard Hicks and Ed Soliday.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Linda Culler Henegar, Two Sons: Jason (Jennifer) Henegar, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Steve Henegar, Elizabethton, One Grandson: Heath Henegar. His Brother: Dennis (Georgia) Henegar, Elizabethton. Two Sisters: Nina Hill, Jonesborough and Lois Turner, Elizabethton. His Sister-In-Law: Frieda Henegar and Grace Soliday. Several Nieces & Nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Terry Jones, Rev. Dexter Brummitt and Rev. Dale Blevins officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Lyons Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be selected from nephews and friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Ponder, Shannon & Jana, Dr. Evans, Dr. Robbins their staff and the nursing staff of the ICU at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, also for the prayers from their many friends during his illness. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39, Bluff City. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022 to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Judes Childrens Research Hospital @Stjudes.org Or to the Hunter Northcutt Memorial Merit Scholarship Individuals can either send a check made out to Tennessee Bass Nation High School, Memo note Hunter Northcutt Scholarship to: Jake Davis, 383 Oak Circle, Winchester TN 37398 or make an paypal donation to tnbnhsy@benlomand.net
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Henegar family.