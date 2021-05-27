ELIZABETHTON - Glenn C. Church, age 83, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Glenn served during the Vietnam Era for the U.S. Army and later retired after 30 years from the U.S. Post Office. A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late Asa Clinard Church and Sarah “Dolly” Morton Church. Glenn was a graduate of Unaka High school and then went on to finish his education at ETSU. He was very soft spoken and never raised his voice or spoke harshly of anyone. Glenn was a Minister of Music for over 60 years and served many local area churches. He was a member of Lynn Valley Baptist Church. Glenn enjoyed working in the yard, planting his flowers and being outside, but he especially loved to spend time with his grandkids. He always looked forward to music school every year with the Watauga Association of Baptists. Glenn had a significant influence on many people who came to know Jesus. He was a man who loved his God, family and flag.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Howard and sister-in-law, Pat Church. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and “rare gem” of 53 years, Joyce Oliver Church, of the home; two sons, David Church and wife Vicky, of Knoxville and Stephen Church and wife Lori, of Johnson City; a brother, Gene Church, of Elizabethton and brother-in-law, Howard Rev. Robert, of Kannapois, NC; three grandchildren, Kathleen “Katie” Church and Caleb Church, of Knoxville and Erica Church, of Johnson City and other nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Glenn C. Church will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Dennis Wilson and Dr. Kenneth Jordan officating. The music will be under the directon of Jamie Schaff. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service.
The graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.
A special thanks to Rev. Dennis Wilson for all of his care and support through this difficult time.
