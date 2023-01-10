JONESBOROUGH - Glenda Dawn Trivette Peters, 77, Jonesborough, died January 8, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Dawn was born in the Poga community of Carter County to the late Linzy and Mary Jane Potter Trivette. Dawn loved genealogy, photography, gardening, birdwatching, traveling, and collecting books and antiques. Along with her husband of 60 years, Jackie Dean Peters, she wrote the book Images of America: Carter County. Dawn was a coauthor of the book Carter County and Its People. She served as president of the Watauga Historical Association and was a leader in the restoration and maintenance of Green Hill Cemetery in Elizabethton.