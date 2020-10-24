“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8
JOHNSON CITY - Glen “Knobby” Coggins, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Glen was born November 1, 1945 in Cocke County, Tennessee to Jack and Della Huff Coggins.
Glen was a member of Johnson City Church of God. He loved the Lord and he attended services when his health allowed him to.
Glen’s favorite things in life included the Lord, his family, and motorcycles. He was an avid mechanic for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several nieces.
Those left to cherish Glen’s memory include his wife of 50 years, Janie Ginley Coggins; children: Casondra France (and Travis), Gwen Pugh (and Mike), Jonathan Coggins (and Nikki); grandchildren: Allison Fredericks (and John), Whitney Barrett (and Brian), Hunter, Dalton, Jolon, and Grayden; great-grandchildren: Caydon, Leland, Liam, Amelia, Stryker, Astrid, Linus, Eleanor, Abby, Brianna, and Caleb; siblings: Marion Cox, Jackie Coggins, Janice Woodby, and Barbara Porter; and many nieces and nephews.
Glen and his mother, Della, will lie in state at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm. Those who wish to pay their respects privately may come by the funeral home during this period to do so. A graveside service for Glen will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 am, under the direction of Pastor Bryant Collins and Pastor Mickey Bowman. Please meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am. The graveside service will be available on the Morris-Baker website, under Glen’s obituary page, by Monday evening.
Pallbearers will include Ben Collins, Mike Pugh, Travis France, Brian Barrett, John Fredericks, and Sam Wheeler.
Memorial contributions are directed to the National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/get-involved.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
