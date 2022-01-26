JOHNSON CITY - Glen Edwin Randall, 78, Johnson City, died Monday, January 17, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
He was a native of Carter County and a son of the late Cleveland and Polly Maine Randall.
Glen was not born a fighter, but Cancer made him become one. He had a long hard fight, but God gave him strength to finish his fight and become a warrior. Glen was a cross country truck driver for more than 40 years. He lived the dream doing what he loved and what other people wish they could do as far as travel. Glen traveled to 48 states. He has done a lot and seen a lot on the road. Glen put the hammer down in Papaw Glen’s big ole truck. He was a hard worker and worked every day of his life. Glen loved rebuilding antique cars, trucks and lawn movers. There was not anything he could not do. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, then you know he was a friend for life. He was very loyal. Glen loved his friends like they were family. He worked hard to help anyone in need. Glen was a real cowboy with heroes like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. He loved a good shootout at the OK corral.
“We love you Daddy, and we are going to miss you like crazy. We’ve been through a lot of battles over the years but the hardest one is still to come and that is letting you go. Our hearts and souls are broken. No matter how much you love us kids, we will forever and always love you more. Thank you so much for being the best Daddy ever, for teaching us to fight and stay strong, to be brave, and love hard and true.”
In addition to his parents Glen was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Linda Cox Randall, brother, Bud Cook, sisters, Rena Smith and Pansy Hart.
Survivors include daughters, Terrie Bollinger, Glendora Edwina Miller (Cissy) and husband Charlie, Lynda Lea Garland and husband Johnny, Patsy Louise Randall; son, Pastor Christopher Wayne Randall and wife Robin; grandsons, Reverend Cody Miller and wife Amber, Dustin Fleming and wife Hannah, Dalton Fleming and wife Paulin, Timothy Ford, Allen Fredell and wife Leigh, Trey Lail and wife Brittany; granddaughters, Stephanie Ford, Heather Bollinger, Shannon Bollinger, Stephanie Ford, Holly Carpenter and husband Dustin; great grandchildren, Olivia Johnson, Laney Ann Noel, Sylas Fleming, Cadance Stafford, Braylon Stafford, JJ Stafford, Eli Ford, Dylon Carpenter, Mason Carpenter, Jada Lail, Maddie Lail, Dallas Fredell, Livia Fredell; sisters, Ann Street and Wilma Randall; several special nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be conducted Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 with Pastor Steve Dingus and Glen’s grandson, Rev. Cody Miller, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
