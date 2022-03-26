Glen Allen Maupin, 80, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence, after a courageous, twenty-year battle with cancer.
Glen was born July 29, 1941, in Johnson City, to the late Preston Allen and Ollie Perry Maupin
He lived in Cooper Landing, Alaska, for twenty-five years, where his heart will forever remain. Glen temporarily resided in Gray.
He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, where he served more than twenty-five years. Following his retirement from the service, Glen worked as an Engineer for Sprint Telephone Co. for more than twenty years.
He was a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, and at Kenai Lake Baptist Church in Cooper Landing. Glen had strong ties to family and his many friends. He loved fishing the banks of the Kenai River in Alaska.
In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by wife Debbie, sister Betty Postma, brothers Roger and Roy Maupin.
Those left to cherish memories of Glen include brothers, Harold (Linda) and Randall (Deb) Maupin; daughters, Donna Dearing and Karen Rutledge (Chris); grandchildren, Crystal Day, Brittney Rogers, Amber Turley and James Rogers; great-grandchildren, Abigail, William, Luke and Oliver; uncle, Jack Maupin; several nieces, nephews and cousins; many friends, including a very dear friend, Grace Reger.
The family will honor Glen’s life with a graveside service on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., in Roselawn Memory Gardens, with Clinton Andrews, Minister, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 A.M. Monday.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in-lieu-of flowers are requested to do so to Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Dr., Gray, TN 37615.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Maupin family. (423)928-6111.