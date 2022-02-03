GRAY - Glea R Dunbar, 83, of Gray, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Ralph and Mayme Dunbar. Glea was born in Chuckey, TN, but resided in the Boones Creek area for most of his adult years.
Glea was of the Christian faith and was a member of Boones Creek Baptist Church. Glea retired from Pepsi after 35 years of service. Glea loved to golf and was a huge fan of the Lady Vols and the Atlanta Braves.
Glea was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George Dunbar, and his sister Wanda Jones.
Glea is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Little Dunbar of the home; son, Craig Dunbar (Jennifer) of Jonesborough, TN; daughters, Amy Greene (Steve) of Bristol, TN, and Wendy Minnich (Shawn) of Rockwall, TX; four grandchildren, Alicia & Ryan Minnich, Cassidy Dunbar, and Ali Greene; a very close family friend, Virginia Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to his special caregiver, Sondra Bailey, Avalon Hospice, and Doctors Bill & Rebekah Cote.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service may be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Glea’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
