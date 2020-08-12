JOHNSON CITY - Glay M. Hood, 102, of Johnson City, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Cornerstone Village, Johnson City.
He was a native of Fall Branch and a son of the late Thomas and Mary Fink Hood.
At a young age, Mr. Hood earned his pilot’s license and worked for the federal government surveying tobacco planting from the air. This experience led to his service as an aerial photo interpreter in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
After the war, Mr. Hood relocated to Rochester, NY where he earned his degree in Chemistry from the University of Rochester and worked for Eastman Kodak as a product engineer until his retirement in 1979.
Mr. Hood had always planned to return home to Tennessee and in 2002 he did so with his late wife, Evelyn Keys Hood.
He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Johnson City.
He was the youngest of ten children, cherished his large family, and was preceded in death by his 9 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include: his son, Joseph Morgan Hood, daughter, Marti Saltzman, and son, Richard A. Hood; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
The committal service for Glay M. Hood will be conducted 10 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Rev. Paul Helphinstine will officiate. Due to the pandemic, the cemetery requires all attendees to wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meharry Medical College, 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hood family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hood family.