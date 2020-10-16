ELIZABETHTON - Gladys Smith Mast, age 98, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Hermitage Health Care Center of Elizabethton, following a brief illness. Born in Butler, Tennessee on June 25th, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Lawson and Carrie Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Mast; two sisters; and three brothers.
Gladys worked for Field Enterprises selling World Book Encyclopedias for 30 plus years. She was a charter member of Happy Valley Baptist Church, where she took an active part until her health declined.
She is survived by three daughters, Jane Holsclaw and husband Wes, Donna Smith and husband Eddie and Linda Nanney; six grandchildren, David Holsclaw and wife Delilah, Karen Holsclaw, Brian Bishop and wife Lisa, Keith Bishop and Misty, Paige Nanney and Austin Nanney; eight great grandchildren: Tara, Jonathan, Dustin, Kaelyn, Chris, Kaylee, Nicole and Gage; and a special niece, Charlene Stamper.
An open visitation for friends to sign the guest register book and pay their respects will be conducted from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A graveside service to honor the life of Gladys Smith Mast will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Ernie Depew, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Brian Bishop, Keith Bishop, Austin Nanney, Chris Holsclaw, Jonathan Bishop, David Holsclaw and Don Nanney. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:15 PM on Sunday.
The family would like to especially thank Gladys’s caregivers: Joe Corrin, Lisa Blevins and Tara Pierce for the love and exceptional care they gave to Gladys during her illness.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.