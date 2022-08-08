ELIZABETHTON - Gladys Sluder Burrough, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born December 14, 1951 in Mountain City to the late Paul Sluder and Blanche Osborne Sluder Stansberry. She had lived most of her life in Carter County. Gladys was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a retired employee of Snap-On-Tool. She was a lifetime member of the Carter County Crewettes. Gladys was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Margaret Welch, Two brothers and One Sister-in-Law: A.R. Sluder and Charles & Cookie Sluder.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years: Carl Lynn Burrough. Three Sisters: Louise (Jack) Cable, Dare (Claude) Jones and Alice (Dallas) Barker. Two Brothers: Richard Harold (Dorothy) Sluder and Robert Wayne (Donna) Sluder. Two Brothers-In-Law: Steve Burrough, Sr. (Geneva), and Jim Burrough (Clara). Two Sisters-In-Law: Faye LaFlamme (Bob) and Susie Warren. Several special nieces & nephews, a special friend: Sandra Forbes.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the Emmert Cemetery with Mr. Jason Hartley, and Mr. Scott Fisher officiating. The Eulogy will be given by Mr. Robert Wayne Sluder. Music will be provided by Joey Cole. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday will be: Steve Burrough, Jr., Nathan Norris, Terry Barker, Jim Burrough, Brad Smith, Mark Potter, Kenny Hardin and Korey Hardin. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Claude Jones, Steve Burrough, Sr., Jack Arnett, Tony Elliott, Roger Norris, and Brad Barker. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Tuesday afternoon until 5 p.m., family will not be present. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
The family would like to express a special thank you to : Dr. Selma Kamineck & Staff with East Tn Brain and Spine and Johnson City Medical Center and Staff.
