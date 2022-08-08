ELIZABETHTON - Gladys Sluder Burrough, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born December 14, 1951 in Mountain City to the late Paul Sluder and Blanche Osborne Sluder Stansberry. She had lived most of her life in Carter County. Gladys was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a retired employee of Snap-On-Tool. She was a lifetime member of the Carter County Crewettes. Gladys was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Margaret Welch, Two brothers and One Sister-in-Law: A.R. Sluder and Charles & Cookie Sluder.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years: Carl Lynn Burrough. Three Sisters: Louise (Jack) Cable, Dare (Claude) Jones and Alice (Dallas) Barker. Two Brothers: Richard Harold (Dorothy) Sluder and Robert Wayne (Donna) Sluder. Two Brothers-In-Law: Steve Burrough, Sr. (Geneva), and Jim Burrough (Clara). Two Sisters-In-Law: Faye LaFlamme (Bob) and Susie Warren. Several special nieces & nephews, a special friend: Sandra Forbes.