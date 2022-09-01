ERWIN - Gladys Lloyd, age 85, of Erwin, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Gladys is a daughter of the late Leeroy and Amanda (Foster) Holcomb. She attended the Church of God at Temple Hill. She loved her Lord and lived her testimony every day. Gladys collected dolls and clocks. She loved making quilts, planting flowers and tending to her flower beds. Gladys loved her family and enjoyed cooking for people. We have often heard that she made the best cabbage rolls in the world. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two granddaughters: Christina Jamerson and Marquita Watts; sisters: Iva Shelton, Clella Edwards, Mabel Harris, Maude Buchanan, Cora Ledford, Hazel English and Macy Harris; and brother, Troy Holcomb.
Gladys Lloyd has left behind to cherish her memory: husband, Reverend Harold Zane Lloyd, Sr.; sons: Harold Zane Lloyd, Jr. and wife Trina, and David Lloyd and wife Melissa; daughters: Donna Gentry (Marvin Leah) and Louise Hensley (Mark Metcalf); grandchildren: Jimmy L. Shelton, Jessica Morrison and husband Zachary, Heather Haun and husband Dakota, Brandon Lloyd and wife Allison, Eric Lloyd and Isaac Richardson; sister: Dorothy Lloyd; special great-granddaughter, Aracie Taylor Rose; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff of Johnson City Medical Center and Ballad Hospice, Carl and Agnes Ramsey, Bud and Marydean Blankenship, David Shelton, Anson Johnson, Grady and Michelle Ford and all of her beloved Church of God family for their love and support during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Gladys Lloyd in a celebration of her life to be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend David Shelton and Reverend Russell Hayes will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held following the service on Saturday in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 2:00 pm for the service and to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Jimmy L. Shelton, Marvin Leah, Grady Ford, Carl Ramsey, Danny Payne and Lincoln Shelton.