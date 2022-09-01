ERWIN - Gladys Lloyd, age 85, of Erwin, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Gladys is a daughter of the late Leeroy and Amanda (Foster) Holcomb. She attended the Church of God at Temple Hill. She loved her Lord and lived her testimony every day. Gladys collected dolls and clocks. She loved making quilts, planting flowers and tending to her flower beds. Gladys loved her family and enjoyed cooking for people. We have often heard that she made the best cabbage rolls in the world. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two granddaughters: Christina Jamerson and Marquita Watts; sisters: Iva Shelton, Clella Edwards, Mabel Harris, Maude Buchanan, Cora Ledford, Hazel English and Macy Harris; and brother, Troy Holcomb.

Gladys Lloyd has left behind to cherish her memory: husband, Reverend Harold Zane Lloyd, Sr.; sons: Harold Zane Lloyd, Jr. and wife Trina, and David Lloyd and wife Melissa; daughters: Donna Gentry (Marvin Leah) and Louise Hensley (Mark Metcalf); grandchildren: Jimmy L. Shelton, Jessica Morrison and husband Zachary, Heather Haun and husband Dakota, Brandon Lloyd and wife Allison, Eric Lloyd and Isaac Richardson; sister: Dorothy Lloyd; special great-granddaughter, Aracie Taylor Rose; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

