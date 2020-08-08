JOHNSON CITY - Gladys Campbell Gentry Maupin, 98 of Johnson City, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at The Waters of Johnson City. She was a native of Mitchell County, NC, daughter of the late Isaac and Alice Frances Campbell.
Gladys was a loyal member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church for over fifty years where she was active cooking and participating in fundraising events, such as making apple butter etc.
She was a retired employee of Bemberg / North American Rayon Corporation, where she worked for over forty years, after which she volunteered at Northside Hospital.
Gladys loved to work in her garden, raise vegetables and can them. She enjoyed cooking for family and others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar W. Gentry and her second husband William S. Maupin, all of her brothers, Albert, Frank and Fred Campbell, her sister Ruth Yelton, son-in-law Robert Hensley.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Garland and Jan Gentry; her daughter, Bobbie J. Hensley; her sister, Edna Owens; six grandchildren, Eddie Gentry (Tina), Tony Gentry, Janine Berning (Chris), Mendy Gentry-Rogers (Greg), Jason Hensley and Jordan Hensley; eleven great grandchildren,¬¬¬¬¬ Asher, Tia, Blake, Spencer, Nate, Sabry, Emma, Tyan, Hank, Caden and Kallan, three great great grandchildren, Cyrus, Kai and Finn; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens at 12:00 p.m. under the direction of Rev. Donnie Humphrey. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
