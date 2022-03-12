1st John 2:25
And this is the promise that he hath promised us, even eternal life.
ELIZABETHTON - Givia Marie “Moma” Taylor Russell, 69, Elizabethton went home to be with her Lord Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport. She was born June 8, 1952 in Lebanon, Virginia to the late Fred William Taylor and Barbara Ellen Leedy Taylor. She had lived most of her life in Carter County. She loved to cook and send cards. She was a member of Open Bible Free Will Baptist Church, Bluff City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Peggy Grizzle.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years Charles “Charlie” Russell. Three Children: Chuck Russell, Elizabethton, Kevin (Kim) Russell, Watauga and Hope (David) Street, Roan Mountain. Four Grandchildren: Cody Russell, Katie Russell, Braiden Smith and Kaycee Russell. Two Sisters: Lois Scyphers and Joyce Garrett, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Davenport Cemetery (Siam Community) with Steve Dingus and Vernon Perry officiating. Pallbearers will be: Chuck Russell, Kevin Russell, David Street, Braiden Smith, Harold Jackson, Cody Miller and Nathan Stevens. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Walter Bowman, Michael Stanley, Bill Hutton and the Crystal Rivers Boys. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” for all the cards sent and prayers during her illness. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
