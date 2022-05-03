JOHNSON CITY - Gina Beth Rutherford, 65, Johnson City, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief, unexpected illness.
Gina was born in Johnson City and raised by AJ and Dorothy Ball.
She graduated from Science Hill High School and attended ETSU. Gina recently retired after over 30 years with the Washington County Juvenile Court System to spend more time with family. Her greatest joy was being a “Mamaw” to her grandsons. They enjoyed many activities together and embraced every opportunity to be a family. Gina cherished her time with the ones she loved, including many lifelong friends who were a strong support base for her. Gina will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, Gina was preceded in death by one sister, Vickie Ball.
Survivors include: her son, Michael Rutherford and his wife Miranda, of Melissa, TX; and two grandsons, Jackson and Liam Rutherford.
The family of Gina Rutherford will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Immediately following, friends and family will be invited to share fond memories, stories and remembrances of Gina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Isaiah House 117 at https://isaiah117house.com/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Rutherford family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Rutherford family. (423) 282-1521