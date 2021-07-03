Gilbert Joseph Blanchard passed away June 20, 2021, in Johnson City, TN. He was born in Gretna, LA. on November 12, 1930, to the late Agnes Portier and Aremeney Blanchard.
Gilbert was a veteran of the Korean war serving in the US Army. After his service, he became a well-known commercial and residential builder on the Westbank of New Orleans, but his passion was in building HOMES. The homes he built, especially his own, were always gathering places for family and friends. He believed in and modeled hard work as well as treating people right; doing the right thing; and doing the right thing right. He had a reputation for being loyal to family, neighbors, employees, and business partners.
Gilbert’s legacy is best known by his character. He was a family man who enjoyed time spent with those he loved. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, baseball, football, and he was an avid Saints fan. The “Blanchard House” was a gathering place to watch football, or to just converse around the table eating fabulous meals made by his wife, Pat. These traditions have passed on to their children and are still enjoyed by friends today. Over the past 20 years, he devoted time to helping as a caregiver for family and enjoyed cabinetry, woodworking, and gardening. His endearing smile, sacrificial acts of love for others, sweet and supportive nature, and sense of humor are the traits most loved and remembered by all.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Haines (Tom) of Johnson City, TN. and his sister Doris Taravella of Gretna, La. He is survived by Patricia Blanchard, his wife of 67 years; his son Gil Blanchard, Jr. (Julie) of Gretna, La.; daughter Cecile Huddleston (Tom) of Johnson City, TN; daughter Teresa Blanchard of South Riding, Va.; five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Gilbert is also survived by his siblings: Herschel, Gerald, Barbara, Shirley, and Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, it is Gilbert’s wish that donations be sent to Brother’s Keeper in honor of his daughter’s charity founded for her sons. Donations can be made online at www.BrothersKeeperTN.org or mailed to: Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 4101, Johnson City, TN 37602.
The Blanchard’s would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and compassion along with Dillow-Taylor of Johnson City for their help and service to the family. His remains will be taken home to New Orleans with a service to be held in Westlawn Cemetery, Gretna La., on September 11, 2021, at 10:45 a.m., at which time we will celebrate his life. Memories and condolences can be offered to the family at https://www.mothefunerals.com/obituaries/.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821