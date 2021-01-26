JONESBOROUGH - Gilbert Gray Rosenberger, Jr., 80, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native of Roanoke, Virginia, son of the late Gilbert Gray Rosenberger and Odelle Bean Rosenberger. He was also a 1958 graduate of Jefferson High School in Roanoke.
Gilbert is an alumnus of Davidson College where he majored in Physics, and also attended graduate school at University of Virginia and at Lynchburg College. He served his country on active duty in the Army for two years and in the Army Reserve for twenty-six more years. He also worked at Nuclear Fuel Services as a health physicist until his retirement.
Gilbert lent his servant’s heart to his church, First Presbyterian of Johnson City, where he was not only a member of the congregation but also served as both a Deacon and an Elder over the years.
He was a member of the Unaka Rod and Gun Club, spending a great deal of his time there. Gilbert was also an Eagle Scout and enjoyed supporting his local Boy Scouts of America, serving on the Buffalo Mountain district committee of the Sequoyah Council.
He is survived by: his brother, Russell Lee Rosenberger and wife Eula Ligon, of Daleville, VA; niece, Kelly Patrick and husband Adam, of Atlanta, GA; and nephews, Stephen Daves and wife Christina of Gainesville, VA, and Arthur Daves and wife Heather of Hailey, ID.
A public visitation will be held at 9:00 AM on Thursday, January 28th, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM, officiated by Rev. Paul Helphinstein. A committal will be held at 3:00 PM that day in Roanoke, VA, at Evergreen Burial Park. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 2:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to these organizations Gilbert supported: First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City (https://fpcjc.org/) and the Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America (sequoyahcouncil.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Rosenberger family (423) 282-1521.