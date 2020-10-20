Gilbert (Gil) A Rannick, 98 yrs old, passed October 17, at CornerStone Village in Johnson City. He was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin, October 6, 1922. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Libby, and their youngest son, Gib.
Gil was a veteran having served in both WWII and the Korean War in the Army Medical Corps. After his military service, he completed his medical training at Duke University. Upon graduation he moved to Johnson City in 1956 where he began a successful medical career as a general surgeon for close to 40 years.
He would tell you being married to Libby for 73 years was his crowning achievement in life. He had many other highlights and accomplishments, such as; a medical missionary trip to India; being a Clinical Professor at Quillen Medical School; participating on numerous boards and committees serving the community. Gil and Libby were lifetime members of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, and they loved to golf, camp and travel together.
His surviving legacy includes, children and spouses/partners: Tom Rannick and David Ladd, Glenn and Kim Rannick, Susan and Charles Stafford, Ken and Aleta Rannick, and Fran and John Diehl. In addition he and Libby have 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family will celebrate his life with a private service at the Mountain Home VA, where he’ll be put to rest with Libby and Gib.
The family wants to express its sincere gratitude to Cornerstone Village for the care and love they have provided for both Gil and Libby, especially with all the challenges 2020 has presented. All the caregivers have been a blessing to our entire family.
The family also thanks CARIS Hospice Healthcare for their professionalism in providing loving comfort and care.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, monetary gifts be given to: Riverwood Christian Community 3123 Pride Rd,Louisville, TN 37777
