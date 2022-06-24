MORRISTOWN - Gilbert “Gib” Ellis Holtsinger, 90, of Morristown formerly of Limestone, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a faithful member of Montvue Baptist Church in Morristown until his health prevented him from attending. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War (1953-1955). Gilbert was a loving husband of 70 years and an avid gardener who loved sharing his crop with his family, friends, and neighbors. He worked in the furniture industry most of his life doing quality control and was a master of upholstery for many people in the community.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Stella Holtsinger; his siblings, Mildred Oliver, J.C. Holtsinger, Horace Holtsinger, Lois Gary, Charles Doyle Holtsinger, and Ray Holtsinger.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Humphreys Holtsinger; daughters, Regena Holtsinger (Hugh Jay, Jr.) Moore of Morristown; Jackie Holtsinger (Paul) Price of Powell; grandchildren, Renee Price (Michael) White of Knoxville; Brandon J. (Amber) Moore of Morristown; Paula Price (Mark) Skeen of Heiskell; and Blake A. (Emily) Moore of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Allie Moore, Alexis Moore, Levi Skeen, Cooper White, and Wyatt Skeen; brother, Rollie (Judy) Holtsinger of South Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Montvue Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 PM, with Reverends Odell Davidson and Ken Cole officiating. Interment will be held 2 PM, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Hamblen Memory Gardens with military honors conducted by VFW Post 5266.
Allen Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.