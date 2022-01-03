BLUFF CITY - Gilbert Gale Painter, 90, of Bluff City, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Waters of Bristol Nursing Center. He was a native of Chuckey, TN, and a son of the late Gurney Elmer Painter and Ada Foster Painter. In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary L. Painter, and his brother Roger Painter.
Gilbert was a born-again Christian, and he loved the Lord. He served as a deacon at Walnut Grove Baptist Church for several years and as a Sunday School Superintendent. Gilbert, along with his wife Mary, later joined Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. Gilbert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for 36 years as an Electronic Assistant Engineer at Raytheon. Gilbert enjoyed fishing, golfing, remote control airplanes, playing rook and most of all spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish memories of Gilbert include his daughter and son-in-law, Trena and Bill McGee, son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Beth Painter, grandchildren: Amy McGee Bartley and her husband Mark, John Gale McGee and his wife Rachel, Nichole Painter; great-grandchildren, Annie Malcolm Crowder and her husband Mack, Will Malcolm, Amelia Malcolm, John Paul Malcolm, Brandon Bartley, Lauren Bartley, Jackson McGee, Isaac McGee, Bo McGee, Jake McGee, and Molly Kate McGee; siblings: William Painter and his wife Jancie, Norman Painter, Alice Gouge, Curtis Painter, and Cynthia Dockery: and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Gilbert’s caregiver, Susan Parham and the staff at the Waters of Bristol.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 11:00 am until a celebration of Gilbert’s life at 1:00 pm at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Scott Greene and Reverend Jamie Ferguson officiating. A committal service will follow at Chinquapin Grove Cemetery. Great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Charlotte Fund (children/youth ministry) 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618 or to the church building fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223, Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Painter family during this difficult time.