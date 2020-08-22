Gilbert Earl "Grizz" White, age 71, passed away at home on August 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Gilbert was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel for thirty years. He loved old cars and motorcycles.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Cutsinger Green. He is survived by one brother, Paul Trinosky; his sisters, Harriet Pointon, Faye Thompson, Elaine Trinosky, and Deborah Berrier; his children, Wendy White Foster, Heidi White, Gilbert White II, Anna White; step-children, Donna Malone Hudson, Patti Malone Merdian; and his grandchildren, Austin, Donovan, Allison Grace, James, Anthony, Olivia, and Austin C.
A special thanks to his longtime caregivers, Heidi White, Colleen Huskins, and Adam Bailey for the care and loving support they have shown to him. The family would also like to thank the many other friends and family who loved him and the family, and helped along the way. He will be deeply missed by many.
Gilbert chose to have his body donated to Restore Life USA where his body could be used for medical research and education.
A private service will be held for the family at Mountain Home VA at a later date and an open Celebration of Life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family or a military cause to honor him.