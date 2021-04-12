JOHNSON CITY - Gilbert E. Derouen , 90, of Johnson City TN, passed away Saturday April 10th, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a long illness.
Gilbert resided in Johnson City since 1996. He was the son of the late Gilbert Derouen Sr. and Maxine Wiggins. He was born on December 12, 1930, in Lake Charles, Louisiana and attended Lake Charles High School and received his BA from Northwestern State University in Nachitoches Louisiana.
He worked as the manager of a small oil company in Louisiana for 30 years before retiring.
His hobbies included golfing, hiking and bird watching. He was a member of The Old Timers Hiking Club and the Herndon Chapter TOS Bird Club. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served for many years on the property committee.
He is survived by his wife, Marinel Derouen; four children, Bruce Derouen, Robert Derouen, Janet Brown, and Kathy Shoemaker; ten grandchildren, Brittany Derouen, Jessica Bachman, Tyler Shoemaker, Jeremy Shoemaker, Kevin Brown, Heather Brown Briggs, Allison May, Kaitlin Derouen, Angie Gardner and Trisha Neumeier; and five great-grandchildren, Caden Bachman, Christian Bachman, Jonathan May, Christian May and Samantha May.
A graveside committal service for Gilbert E. Derouen will be conducted at 10 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Wednesday.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Derouen family during this difficult time.