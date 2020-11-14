FALL BRANCH - Giftie Mae Wade Kyte, 95, of Fall Branch, was born on July 19, 1925 in Pattonville, Virginia and went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home. Before becoming a full time homemaker, she was employed by Eastman Company in Kingsport, Tennessee.
After marrying Dana Milburn Kyte on March 29, 1947 she moved to Fall Branch. Dana and Giftie celebrated seventy-three years of marriage in March. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, Tennessee
She was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Cora Ann Wade; and sisters, Bettye Sauceman and Rachel Simpson.
Giftie is survived by her husband, Dana Milburn Kyte; sons, Larry A. Kyte and wife, Karla, and Dana K. “Duke” Kyte; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, 1525 TN-93, Fall Branch, Tennessee 37656.