Gertrude (Trudy) Olean Bradley Fann went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was 99.

Born on May 22nd, 1923, on the Qualla Boundary in Cherokee, North Carolina, she was the eldest daughter of nine children born to the late Julia Emma McCoy Bradley and General Washington Bradley. She was a proud, enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Trending Recipe Video