TELFORD - Gertrude (Trudy) Corna Blackmer, age 89 of Telford, TN passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
She was born March 16,1932 in Caanan, CT to Henry and Lillian Corna. She was preceded in death by her husband F. Ross Blackmer and her daughter Dawn Michelle, her parents and brother Henry Corna. Her survivors include her daughter Patricia (Ellis) McCormack of Jonesborough, TN, son Mark (Joan) Blackmer of Johnson City, TN, eight grandchildren Eric Taylor, Nicole (Sam)Roland, Alex (Whitney) Blackmer, Jordan Blackmer all of Cape Coral, Fl, Erica Hoglund of Elizabethton, TN, Hugh (Kim) Swain of AZ, Patty Hicks of LA, Carol Gilliam of TX, her sister-in-law Betty Corna and seven nieces and nephews, 16 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Then, of course there are several great-great-grandchildren.
A woman filled with compassion for others and a desire to help, Trudy graduated from Danbury School of Nursing and started her 40 plus year career as a nurse. From bedside care, intensive care, management, home health and education she gave her all. As a Christian she was actively involved in opportunities to show Christ to others through her involvement with youth groups and community projects, from inner city revival to rural areas and in the small important details of showing her love to friends with cards and caring. She joined the Lutheran denomination 31 years ago and has been an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Johnson City, TN for the last 16 years. She helped provide lunch at the Melting Pot, several times a month. She realized food was great but loving interaction was so important and reached out to many. Also worked helping on builds with Habitat for Humanity and many community-action groups. She was actively involved in the Jonesborough Senior Center where she taught and played bridge. Supported the Johnson City Symphony, the Jonesborough Repertory Theater and of course was a member of the Story Tellers Guild.
The family respectfully invites you to attend “A Celebration of Life” service to be held at: Our Savior Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604 Saturday, December 4, 2021, At 1pm. Service will be live streamed at Home - Our Saviour Lutheran Church (oslc2.cc). Ice Cream and Family Fellowship following service.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to: Good Samaritan of Johnson City, TN; Our Savior Lutheran Benevolence Fund; Operationsmile.org or St Jude’s.