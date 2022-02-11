ELIZABETHTON - Gertrude Hughes “Pete” Bishop, age 104, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Sequatchie County she was born to the late Reuben Hughes and Lula Standifer Hughes. She was a graduate of Carson Newman University at the age of 19 where she received two majors in home economics and English along with two minors in German and Science. Gertrude later moved to Elizabethton in 1941 to work for the Carter County School System. Gertrude was a member of First Baptist Church, Elizabethton, Carter County Retired Teachers Club, AARP Member of Elizabethton Woman’s Club and General Federation of Women's Club. She was a big of the Elizabethton Twins and enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bishop; two sons, David Bishop and Joseph Bishop; three brothers and five sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Paula Bishop, of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Brian Bishop and wife Lisa and Keith Bishop; three great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Bishop, Jonathan Bishop, and Dustin Bishop; two considered grandchildren, Gage Draper and McKenna Kiser; daughter-in-law, Donna Smith; devoted helper, Mildred Rodriguez and special lifelong friends, Richard and Mary Ryan.
A service to celebrate the life of Gertrude Bishop will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Todd Hallman officiating. Music will also be under the direction of John Bunn and Kerry JenkinsThe family will receive friends between the hours of 12:30PM and 2:30 PM prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service and committal will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Bristol, Larry Sprouse, Leon Swafford, John Swafford, Dale Johnson, Larry Bristol and Richard Ryan. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Smith, Leonard February, Bill Tetrick, Ted Hughes, Jerry Feathers, Eddie Smith, neighbors, all former school teachers and students.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to General Federation of Women's Club, C/O Cindy Tipton, 509 Dalewood Rd, Johnson City, TN 37601, Carter County Retired Teachers Association, C/O Jill Cates, P.O Box 565, Elizabethton, TN 37644. Valley Forge United Methodist Church, US-19E #37, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Bishop family. Office: 423-543-5544