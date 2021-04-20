JOHNSON CITY - Geraldine Lucille (Case-Durso) Kistler, (78) of Johnson City, TN passed away on April 17, 2021 after a brief illness. Geri was born on August 5, 1942 to Naomi and Richard Case in Ilion NY.
Geri was the oldest of five siblings. She leaves behind Theresa Rockswold, George Feola, John Feola, and James Feola. Geri and Joseph Durso married in February 1961 in Utica NY. They had five children: Angela, Theresa, Joseph, Patrick and Camille; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also raised her granddaughter, Melissa after the passing of her daughter, Angela. Geri and Paul Kistler married in Vero Beach, FL in August 1998. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Naomi Feola, Angela Durso (daughter), Paul Kistler (husband), and Joseph Durso.
She earned her RN Degree in 1978 in Pompano Beach, FL. She was an Emergency Room nurse in various hospitals in Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee. After retirement she continued to work at Home Instead in Johnson City, TN. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and love to Robbie Bunn and the entire staff at Home Instead during this difficult time.
A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church - 2211 E Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN., on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Mary's Catholic Church In Memory of Geraldine Kistler.