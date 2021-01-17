JOHNSON CITY - Geraldine Harvey, age 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 15, 2021.
Geraldine was born on December 21, 1936 to the late Neoman Harvey and the late Cinda Campbell Harvey in Washington County. She graduated from Lamar High School in 1955. She retired from Burlington Industries.
Geraldine was a member of Cherokee Church of Christ. She was a member of Johnson City Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Bennett and brothers, Winfield Harvey, Jerry Harvey, and Nemo Harvey.
Geraldine is survived by her sisters, Josephine (and Geter) Bennett and Carolyn (and Gary) Bailey and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee Church of Christ (1421 Cherokee Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604) in Geraldine’s memory.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens, under the direction of Drew Leonard. Please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. Pallbearers will include Geraldine’s nephews.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Harvey family (423) 282-1521.