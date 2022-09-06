ELIZABETHTON - Geraldine Hartley Wagner, 81, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord, Monday, September 5, 2022 at her residence. She was a native of McDowell, West Virginia and was a daughter of the late James and Ethel Tedder Hartley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Wright and three brothers, Eugene Hartley, James Hartley Jr. and Rev. Jessee Hartley; a brother-in-law, Rev. A.G. Wagner; two sisters-in-law, Leona Bolling and Thelma Harwood; a brother-in-law, Raymond Avery Vanover Jr.;
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Murrell Lee Wagner; her son, Troy Dale Wagner of Elizabethton; a sister, Betty Vanover of Johnson City; two brothers-in-law, Darrell Wagner and wife, Linda of Elizabethton and Forrest Folley; two sisters-in-law, Della Barnett of Johnson City and Marie Boswell of Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Geraldine will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Prayer Tabernacle Church, Milligan Highway, Johnson City with Rev. Johnny Hilton, Rev. Greg Wagner and Rev. Rex Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, September 9, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone attending this service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Wagner family.