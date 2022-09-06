ELIZABETHTON - Geraldine Hartley Wagner, 81, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord, Monday, September 5, 2022 at her residence. She was a native of McDowell, West Virginia and was a daughter of the late James and Ethel Tedder Hartley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Wright and three brothers, Eugene Hartley, James Hartley Jr. and Rev. Jessee Hartley; a brother-in-law, Rev. A.G. Wagner; two sisters-in-law, Leona Bolling and Thelma Harwood; a brother-in-law, Raymond Avery Vanover Jr.;

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Murrell Lee Wagner; her son, Troy Dale Wagner of Elizabethton; a sister, Betty Vanover of Johnson City; two brothers-in-law, Darrell Wagner and wife, Linda of Elizabethton and Forrest Folley; two sisters-in-law, Della Barnett of Johnson City and Marie Boswell of Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

