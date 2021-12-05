BUTLER - Geraldine Forrester Cable, 82, Butler, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the Mountain City Care Center. She was born June 10, 1939 in Erwin, Tennessee to the late Hubert and Margaret Howell Forrester. She had lived her entire life in Butler. Geraldine was a graduate of Johnson County High School. She had been employed by the Johnson County School System for 28 years as a cook at Doe Elementary School. She was an active member of Little Doe Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir for several years. She was also a member of Butler Chapter #218 Order of Eastern Star and Beta Theta Club. She was a granddaughter of Oscar & Ella Forrester whom she lived with for a number of years.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years: Richard Cable. One Son: Teddy Ray (Debbie) Cable, Daytona Beach, Florida. Three Grandchildren: Lacinda Renee Cable Lewis, and fiance Delane Pardue, Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Todd Christopher Cable, Butler and Shauna Raeann Cable, Dayton Beach, Florida. Four Great Grandchildren: Raiden Gage Lewis, Kaidence Jade Lewis, Todd Cable, Jr. and Trinity Cable. Also several cousins. Her fur baby “Sam”
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in the Little Doe Baptist Church with the Rev. Kreg Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Cemetery Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Mountain City Care Center for the excellent care she received. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. A Memorial Service will also be conducted by the Butler Chapter # 218 Order of Eastern Star. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of her to the American Heart Association. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
