GRAY - Geraldine B. Hicks, 81, Gray, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at NHC HealthCare of Johnson City.
Geraldine was born in Gray to the late Nathan Lee “Roy” and Rella Hale Boyer.
She was of the Baptist faith and served as pianist for several churches, and most recently attended Boones Creek Free Will Baptist Church. Growing up, her father was a Lay Pastor and Geraldine often would play the piano wherever her father was preaching.
Geraldine and her husband, Richard, owned and operated Oak Grove Market and Deli for several years. They also would travel, buy and sell antiques in their spare time.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by one brother, Rondal Boyer.
Survivors include: her husband of over 60 years, Richard Hicks, Sr.; one son, Rev. Richard Hicks, Jr. and his wife Janice; one granddaughter, Abigail Hicks; and one sister, Sandra Winters and her husband Baxter.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The committal service will follow at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Richard Hicks, Jr. and Rev. Gary Hodges officiating. Friends of the church will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hicks family via www.morrisbaker.com.
