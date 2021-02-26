ELIZABETHTON - Gerald Max Williams, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Joseph R. & Ina May Chambers Williams. He was a retired Millwright. In earlier years he attended Fellowship Community Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Delores Gail Williams and his sister, Mary Jo Fair.
Survivors include his children: Debbie Williams and Jeri-Kay Williams both of the home and Melissa (Gary) Bare, Johnson City. One Grandson: Corey (Maggie) Bare, Elizabethton. Two Great Grandchildren: Madelyne and Carson Bare.
Private Graveside Services will be conducted Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Ken Houser officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
