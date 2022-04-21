January 18, 1950-April 17, 2022
Gerald “Jerry” Reid Raley, Erwin, Tennessee, 72, passed away with his family by his side at the Johnson City Medical Center on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born and raised in Bennettsville, South Carolina, on January 18, 1950, to the late William Reid Raley and Sara (Odom) Raley Knight. He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Jane Shoaf Raley.
He was a 1968 graduate of Bennettsville High School. He was formally trained and served his community for many years as a firefighter with the majority of his adult career as a fire chief in Bennettsville and Kingstree, South Carolina. His love for being outdoors led him to also serve as a wildlife resource officer in Kingstree, South Carolina until he retired. He moved to Erwin, Tennessee, in 2014, where he served as an honorary auxiliary officer with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and operating heavy equipment. He was an active member at First United Methodist Church in Bennettsville, South Carolina, where he taught Sunday School. He later moved to Kingstree, South Carolina, where he became a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Kingstree.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Lynn Smith; one son, Michael Reid Raley; special granddaughter, Chloe Leann Raley; three daughters, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Raley Jennings (Bill Jennings), Bennettsville, South Carolina, and Mary Curtis Knight Broome (Bill Broome), Winston Salem, North Carolina; one brother, Ed Knight (Melinda Knight), Columbia, South Carolina; five nieces, Michelle, Corinne, Ellen, Ashley & Hannah; nephew, Rob; and special nephew Ryan.
A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12:00 pm in the Erwin Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Elm Avenue, Erwin, Tennessee, services will be conducted by Rev. Richard “Rick” Raum. The family will have a private interment in the days following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in honor of Gerald R. Raley to the First Presbyterian Church of Kingstree.
Condolences can be sent to Jerry’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gerald Raley.