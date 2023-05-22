JOHNSON CITY - Gerald Hyder, 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away after a lengthy illness on May 21, 2023.
He was the son of the late Earl and Ollie Hyder.
JOHNSON CITY - Gerald Hyder, 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away after a lengthy illness on May 21, 2023.
He was the son of the late Earl and Ollie Hyder.
Gerald was a 1956 graduate of Science Hill High School.
Gerald loved to play golf and enjoyed watching all sports. He was a faithful member of Greenwood Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Rhea Lodge #47 in Jonesborough, TN. He loved the Lord and his family very much.
Along with his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by: two brothers, Vearl Hyder and Hartley Hyder; and three sisters, Bea Brown, Ruth Tunnell, and Doris Hall.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include: his loving wife of 31 years, Alma Huff Hyder; one son, Tony Hyder (Michelle); one daughter, Laura Wyatt (Doug); stepdaughter, Gail Pond; five grandchildren, Jordan Wyatt, Emily Page, Allison Wyatt, Bethany Stevens, and Luke Hyder; five step grandchildren, Ashleigh Cardwell, Jessica Pond, Sierra Cox, Austin Cox, and Evan Ferrell; seven great grandchildren, Preston Wyatt, Kennedy Wyatt, Elizabeth Page, Abigail Page, Sutton Stevens, Sienna Stevens, Luka Hyder; and several nieces and nephews. We would like to give a special thank you to his nephew, Mike Hyder, who was with us through Gerald’s illness.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:30 pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 12:30 pm. A committal service will commence immediately following services at Washington County Memory Gardens at 2:00 pm. Those attending the graveside are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. Pastor Bill Murray and Rev. Steve Davis will be conducting the services.
Pallbearers will be Mike Hyder, Ken Tunnell, Jordan Wyatt, Austin Cox, Evan Ferrell, and Mike Cardwell.
In lieu of flowers for those who wish, memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 102 Elliot and Scott Circle, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604.
Condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the family of Gerald Hyder. 423-282-1521.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.