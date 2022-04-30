On April 24th, 2022, Georgie M. Potter Morley passed away peacefully after a life filled with adventure, strength, and love. She traveled throughout the US while her husband Wayne served our country, and now they have reunited in heaven.
She was exceedingly generous to everyone; caring for others appeared to come naturally. She was always authentic, genuine, and honest. If you knew her, you were likely touched by her generosity.
She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
She is being honored at a private graveside service at the VA Mountain Home on Monday, May 2nd, 2022.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Morley family. (423) 610-7171