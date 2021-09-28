ERWIN - Georgia Wardrupe Arrowood, age 91, Erwin, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late Joe and Minnie Tinker Wardrupe.
Georgia retired from the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a loving mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jimmy McIntosh; one brother, Howard Wardrupe; seven sisters: Gladys Runion, Eva Bowman, Pauline McIntosh, Viola Wardrupe, Irene Howell, Dolly Allen, and Betty Jean Runion.
Georgia is survived by three daughters: Bonnie Sessions and husband Clayton; Teresa Cox and husband Tom, Lisa Reightler and husband John; one son, Steve Arrowood and wife, Nellie; one brother, Edward Wardrupe; one sister, Revonda Engle; two grandchildren: Eric White, Kim Dobler and husband, John; two step grandchildren: Maryanna White and Mindy Reightler; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to: Tennessee Highway Patrol, Chief Regan Tilson, Erwin Police Department, Erwin Fire and Rescue, Unicoi County EMS and all first responders, Unicoi County Hospital Emergency Department Staff, Johnson City Medical Center ER Staff, Trauma Teams, and all others who assisted and cared for Georgia and her family thru this difficult time.
The family will attend a private service at the Evergreen Mausoleum. Pastor Larry Wiley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Georgia Arrowood to: Niswonger Children’s Hospital 400 N. State of Franklin Rd.Johnson City, TN 37604 or online https://www.balladhealth.org/foundation/donate-online
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Arrowood family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Arrowood family. (423) 743-1380.