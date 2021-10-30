FREDERICKSBURG - Georgia Taylor Sluder, age 85, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on October 6, 2021. Georgia was born on April 12, 1936, in Dante, Virginia a daughter of the late Bone and Ruby Taylor. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former spouse Donald F. Sluder; brothers Alfred Taylor and Richard Taylor; sister Anne Taylor Booher; half-sisters Nancy Bugge, Marjorie Hutchinson, and Nell McCutchen.
Georgia was a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended Steed College in Johnson City, TN. She was an active member in the community and retired from the City of Johnson City after 20 years of service as Executive Assistant in Administrative Services. She was a lifelong and active member of the United Methodist Church. Georgia loved to travel, play golf, and spend time with friends and family. She was a devoted and loving Nan to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children Cynthia S. Johnson of Rockford, TN; Michael D. Sluder of Johnson City, and Julia S. Burgess of Fredericksburg, VA; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home with Pastor Lester Lattany officiating. Committal Service and Inurnment will follow in Section I at Monte Vista Memorial Park. A reception will follow the committal service at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Ministries of Johnson City, TN. or the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter.
