GRAY - Georgia Sue Burleson Miller, 85, of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Lakebridge Health Care Center in Johnson City.
She was born in Little Rock Creek, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Tarp Doss Burleson and Bonnie Garland Burleson.
Georgia was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for many years.
She was also an accomplished seamstress, working for over 30 years at the Denise Lingerie Corporation.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Miller; two sisters, Gladys Laws and Ethel Forbes; and a niece, Diane Forbes.
Those surviving include: sons, Kevin Miller and wife Kelly of Florida, Kent Miller and wife Vicki of Missouri; nieces and nephews, Ronnie Laws, Robin Denton, Brittany Denton, Greg Forbes, and Lindsey Bradley.
Georgia will be interred with her husband at Mountain Home National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
